Glen Ridge HS girls tennis team serving up success

GLEN RIDGE, NJ – The Glen Ridge High School girls tennis team, under head coach Lisbeth Crouse, is enjoying a successful season.

The Lady Ridgers had a 6-3 overall record, including a 3-0 mark in the Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division, as of Sept. 22.

The singles lineup this season consists of:

First singles: freshman Riley O’Sullivan.

Second singles: junior Jasmine Schaber.

Third singles: senior captain Samantha Ringe.

The doubles rotation comprises sophomore Tessa Rothman, freshman Sophia Applebaum, junior Lyla Olzak and senior captains Mia Ehatamm and Charlotte Keany.

In addition, seniors Olivia Link, Rachel Shepps, Amayah Melbourne and Allie Zweig are members of the team.

In the Essex County Tournament, the Ridgers defeated West Orange in the first round before losing to Newark Academy in the quarterfinals.

The Ridgers were seeded No. 1 in the NJSIAA North Jersey Section 2, Group 1 tournament and will host the winner of No. 9 seed Boonton and No. 8 Hanover Park in the quarterfinals on Oct. 5.

The semifinals are Oct. 7 and the final is Oct. 12.

Mountain Lakes is the No. 2 seed. Verona is the No. 3 seed and Cedar Grove is No. 4.

Photos Courtesy of Chris Troyano

Glen Ridge vs. Cedar Grove on Sept. 22, held at Cedar Grove community courts. Glen Ridge won, 4-1