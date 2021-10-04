Glen Ridge HS football team defeats Fort Lee to move to 3-1

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School football team defeated Fort Lee, 35-16, Oct. 1, in Fort Lee in a Super Football Conference–Ivy White Division.

Senior running back James McCarren ran for 158 yards and two touchdowns on just 19 carries and caught another TD to lead the Ridgers, who won their second straight game and improved to 3-1 overall on the season and the same mark in the division. The Ridgers handed Fort Lee its first loss of the season. Fort Lee also is now 3-1.

In the first quarter, McCarren ran for a 14-yard TD and Will Horan returned a blocked punt 37 yards for a score. Chris Hitti kicked the extra points.

The Ridgers added two more touchdowns in the second quarter as McCarren scored on a 3-yard run and Ryan O’Neil ran for a 20-yard TD.

Dylan O’Neil threw a 40-yard TD pass to McCarren in the third quarter.

The Ridgers are off to their best start to the season since 2017 when they started 4-1.

The Ridgers will host Pascack Hills on Oct. 9 at 1 p.m. Pascack Hills has a 2-3 record.