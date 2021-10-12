Glen Ridge HS girls tennis team advances to section final

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The top-seeded Glen Ridge High School girls tennis team advanced to the state North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1, tournament final.

The Lady Ridgers, under head coach Lisbeth Crouse, defeated eighth-seeded Hanover Park in the quarterfinals on Oct. 7 and fifth-seeded McNair in the semifinals on Oct. 7, both by 5-0 scores.

Riley O’Sullivan, Jasmine Schaber and Samantha Ringe won at first singles, second singles and third singles, respectively, while Charlotte Keany and Mia Ehatamm won first doubles and Tess Rothman and Lyla Olczak won at second doubles in the victories.

Glen Ridge was scheduled to host second-seeded Mountain Lakes in the final on Oct. 12 at Freeman Courts.

