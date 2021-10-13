Glen Ridge HS field hockey team enjoying great success

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School field hockey team, under first-year head coach Tori Ramirez, is enjoying a great season.

The Lady Ridgers sported an impressive 10-1 overall record through Oct. 9. The team also is in first place in the Essex/Union Conference–Blue Division with a 7-0 record.

Glen Ridge, seeded fourth, advanced to the Essex County Tournament semifinals, defeating No. 9 seed Livingston, 3-0, in the first round and eighth-seeded Verona, 3-0, in the quarterfinals on Oct. 9.

Glen Ridge will visit top-seeded West Essex in the semifinals on Saturday, Oct. 16, at 10 a.m. The other semifinal features No. 3 seed Montclair Kimberley Academy at No. 2 seed Montclair on Oct.16. The final is Oct. 23 at 2:30 p.m. at Montclair.

Senior Capt. Mia Manzo has been a strong player for GRHS up top, with 18 goals and eight assists through the first nine games.

“She has brought a lot to this program and continues to show it this year,” stated Ramirez, who was an assistant coach for the Ridgers for the past few years. “Mia is a great leader and has been helping our younger forwards to gain the confidence within their play.”

Senior Capt. and goalie Ashley Woertz has recorded six shutouts and allowed only seven goals this season.

“Ashley is a huge asset to our team and has 50 saves this season,” Ramirez stated.

Senior Capt. Holly Vincent has been leading and controlling the midfield while working tremendously with freshman Ella Thervil and sophomore Natalie Shaw, Ramirez stated.

“Holly’s leadership and knowledge of the game has been helping these two young players grow,” Ramirez stated. “These three are playmakers for our team this year and have been helping us to be successful.”

Woertz said she credits her teammates in helping her prepare as a goalie.

“I believe that getting to practice with some incredibly talented girls definitely helps me to improve my skills as a goalkeeper,” she stated. “During practice I am consistently challenged with powerful shots and I get to work with a strong defensive line that allows me to prepare for game time.”

Overall, Woertz enjoys playing for the Ridgers, citing the team’s strong bond. “My favorite thing about playing for Glen Ridge is that, foremost, we are a family,” she stated. “We are all serious and focused during game time and practice, but there are also times where we can have fun and enjoy our time together. I also like that we all share the same goals. Every day we all work to improve ourselves as players and individuals both on and off the field.”

Glen Ridge is excited about the rest of the season.

“This season I hope that we can continue our success and ultimately win our division,” Woertz stated. “We have an incredibly strong program this year, and I think we will do very well in both counties and states this year. As long as we all improve our skills and have fun, this season will be a great one.”

Photos Courtesy of Tori Ramirez