Glen Ridge HS football team wins third straight game

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School football team won its third straight game, beating Pascack Hills, 35-14, Oct. 9, at Hurrell Field.

The Ridgers improved to a 4-1 overall record on the season.

Quarterback Dylan O’Neil completed nine of 13 passes for 123 yards, including three touchdown passes to Frankie Renois; James McCarren ran for 80 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries; and Ryan O’Neil, Dylan’s brother, ran for 83 yards and a touchdown on seven carries to lead Glen Ridge.

In the first quarter, Dylan O’Neil connected with Renois on a 3-yard touchdown pass, and Chris Hitti kicked the extra point for a 7-0 lead.

In the second quarter, Renois caught a 3-yard touchdown pass from Dylan O’Neil to make it 13-0. The point-after kick failed. Renois also caught a 3-yard touchdown pass from Dylan O’Neil and McCarren caught the 2-point conversion pass from Dylan O’Neil to make it a 21-0 lead.

In the fourth quarter, Ryan O’Neil scored on a 5-yard run, and McCarren had a 10-yard touchdown run. Hitti kicked both extra points.

Renois finished with five receptions for 51 yards and three touchdowns. Ryan O’Neil had two catches for 32 yards and had 7.5 tackles on defense. McCarren had nine tackles.