Glen Ridge HS football team defeats Dover, 51-0, for fourth win in a row

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School football team has simply been dominant this season.

The Ridgers won their fourth straight game, crushing Dover, 51-0, on Friday night, Oct. 15, in Dover, to improve to 5-1 overall on the season.

Senior running back James McCarren had a monster game, rushing for a whopping 205 yards on just six carries. Of the six carries, three went for touchdowns. McCarren also had a touchdown reception.

In the first quarter, McCarren ran for scores of 26 yards and 59 yards. Senior Chris Hitti kicked the extra points as the Ridgers led, 14-0.

The Ridgers blew the game open with three touchdowns in the second quarter. Sophomore quarterback Dylan O’Neil threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to McCarren. Senior Ryan O’Neil, Dylan’s brother, followed with a 1-yard touchdown run. McCarren capped the second-quarter scoring with a 75-yard touchdown run for a 35-0 halftime lead. Hitti kicked all three extra points in the quarter.

In the third quarter, sophomore defensive back Morgan Horan returned an interception 28 yards into the end zone, and Ryan O’Neil ran for a 40-yard touchdown to extend it to 49-0. Hitti kicked the two extra points.

Glen Ridge recorded a safety in the fourth quarter to produce the final score.

Dylan O’Neil was a perfect 4-of-4 passing for 53 yards and a touchdown in the game. McCarren caught three of those passes for 53 yards and the touchdown. Ryan O’Neil ran for 105 yards on 11 carries and two touchdowns.

The Ridgers’ wins have all been blowouts. In addition to the win over Dover, they defeated Indian Hills, 34-0, in the season opener; Dwight Morrow, 42-12; Fort Lee, 35-16; and Pascack Hills, 35-14.

The Ridgers will host Dumont on Saturday, Oct. 23, at 2 p.m.