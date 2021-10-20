Kotronis nets 4 goals to lead Glen Ridge HS girls soccer in win over Hudson Catholic

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Junior midfielder Ava Kotronis scored four goals to lead the Glen Ridge High School girls soccer team to a 7-2 home win over Hudson Catholic on Oct. 14.

Freshman back Aly Hoover and senior midfielder Amalia Sanchez each had a goal, senior midfielder Defne Zeybeck and senior midfielder Alison Shea each had two assists, and senior back Kayla Garske added one assist.

Senior goalie Elettra Giantomenico made five saves, and senior goalie Hayley Foster recorded two saves for Glen Ridge, which improved to a 2-4-4 record on the season.

In the previous game, Glen Ridge played Columbia to a scoreless tie on Oct. 11 in Maplewood.

GRHS girls tennis team falls in section final

The top-seeded Glen Ridge High School girls tennis team lost to second-seeded Mountain Lakes, 4-1, in the final of the NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1, tournament on Oct. 12 at Freeman Courts.

GRHS boys soccer team defeats Garfield

Cooper Sharp and Connor Kaveny scored second-half goals to lead the Glen Ridge High School boys soccer team to a 2-1 home win over Garfield on Oct. 15. The Ridgers trailed 1-0 at halftime. Owen Brown and Noah Munoz-Casati each had an assist, and Shoh Nishino made three saves, as the Ridgers improved to a 3-9 record.

GRHS field hockey team falls in ECT semifinals

The Glen Ridge High School field hockey team, seeded fourth, lost at top-seeded West Essex, 8-0, in the semifinals of the Essex County Tournament on Oct. 16 to move to an 11-3 record on the season.

In the previous game, Glen Ridge lost to Montclair Kimberley Academy, 3-0, at home on Oct. 16. The loss ended the team’s seven-game winning streak.