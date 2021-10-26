Glen Ridge HS field hockey team advances to North, Group 1 quarterfinals; girls soccer tops East Side

GLEN RIDGE — The fourth-seeded Glen Ridge High School field hockey team defeated 13th-seeded South Hunterdon, 1-0, on Oct. 25, at George Washington field in the first round of the NJSIAA North Jersey, Group 1, tournament on Oct. 25. Grace Petretti scored on an assist from Natalie Shaw in the first period. Ashley Woertz made 10 saves for GRHS, which improved to 14-4 overall on the season and will host No. 5 seed Florence in the quarterfinals on Nov. 1. The semifinals are Nov. 4 and the final is Nov. 9.

In previous action, GRHS defeated Cranford, 6-1, on Oct. 23 in Cranford in an Essex/Union Conference–Blue Division game to move to 10-0 in the division. The Ridgers clinched the division championship.

Abby Carlucci had three goals, Mia Manzo had one goal and three assists, and Holly Vincent and Maeve O’Keefe each had a goal. Petretti and Shaw each had an assist, and Woertz made nine saves.

GRHS girls soccer team tops East Side in overtime

Ava Kotronis had two goals and Alex Wecler and Kayla Garske each had a goal to lead the Glen Ridge High School girls soccer team to a 4-3 overtime win over Newark East Side on Oct. 19. Aly Hoover and Defne Zeybek each had an assist, and Elettra Giantomenico made six saves.

The Ridgers lost to Livingston, 3-1, on Oct. 21 at home. Kotronis scored on an assist from Hoover. Giantomenico made eight saves.

GRHS tied Dayton, 0-0, on Oct. 22 in Springfield to move to a 3-5-5 overall record.

Photo Courtesy of Tori Ramirez/GRHS head field hockey coach