Glen Ridge HS football team looks to bounce back after four-game win streak ends

Glen Ridge senior quarterback Dylan O’Neil waits for the snap during a practice.

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School football team’s four-game winning streak ended with a 21-7 loss to Dumont on Saturday afternoon, Oct. 23, at Hurrell Field.

Dumont jumped out to a 14-0 lead at the end of the first quarter. The Ridgers got on the scoreboard in the second quarter, when Matteo Pavan scored on a 34-yard pass from Dylan O’Neil and James McCarren kicked the extra point to cut it to 14-7.

Dumont answered with a touchdown pass later in the second quarter and held on for the victory.

O’Neil completed 11 of 21 passes for 90 yards with a touchdown and an interception. McCarren rushed for 25 yards on nine carries and had nine catches for 76 yards. 

The Ridgers, who moved to 5-2 on the season, will host Tenafly on Saturday, Oct. 30, at noon and visit Memorial of West New York at Coviello Field in West New York on Thursday, Nov. 4, at 6 p.m.

GRHS results and schedule:

  • Sept. 10: win at Indian Hills, 34-0.
  • Sept. 18: loss vs. Montclair Immaculate Conception, 14-6.
  • Sept. 25: win vs. Dwight Morrow, 42-12.
  • Oct. 1: win at Fort Lee, 35-16.
  • Oct. 9: win vs. Pascack Hills, 35-14.
  • Oct. 15: win at Dover, 51-0.
  • Oct. 23: loss vs. Dumont, 21-7.
  • Oct. 30: vs. Tenafly, 12 p.m.
  • Nov. 4: at Memorial of West New York, 6 p.m.

