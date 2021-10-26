Glen Ridge HS football team looks to bounce back after four-game win streak ends

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School football team’s four-game winning streak ended with a 21-7 loss to Dumont on Saturday afternoon, Oct. 23, at Hurrell Field.

Dumont jumped out to a 14-0 lead at the end of the first quarter. The Ridgers got on the scoreboard in the second quarter, when Matteo Pavan scored on a 34-yard pass from Dylan O’Neil and James McCarren kicked the extra point to cut it to 14-7.

Dumont answered with a touchdown pass later in the second quarter and held on for the victory.

O’Neil completed 11 of 21 passes for 90 yards with a touchdown and an interception. McCarren rushed for 25 yards on nine carries and had nine catches for 76 yards.

The Ridgers, who moved to 5-2 on the season, will host Tenafly on Saturday, Oct. 30, at noon and visit Memorial of West New York at Coviello Field in West New York on Thursday, Nov. 4, at 6 p.m.

GRHS results and schedule:

Sept. 10: win at Indian Hills, 34-0.

Sept. 18: loss vs. Montclair Immaculate Conception, 14-6.

Sept. 25: win vs. Dwight Morrow, 42-12.

Oct. 1: win at Fort Lee, 35-16.

Oct. 9: win vs. Pascack Hills, 35-14.

Oct. 15: win at Dover, 51-0.

Oct. 23: loss vs. Dumont, 21-7.

Oct. 30: vs. Tenafly, 12 p.m.

Nov. 4: at Memorial of West New York, 6 p.m.

Photo by Joe Ragozzino