Glen Ridge HS cross-country teams give good efforts at Essex County meet

Glen Ridge’s Ojas Kalra runs at the Essex County Championships at Brookdale Park in Bloomfield. Kalra placed 47th overall in 18:29.6.

From left, Rosa Goldman and Mia Bressler, wearing red-and-white-striped shirts, represent the Glen Ridge girls team at the Essex County meet.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School boys and girls cross-country teams gave good efforts at the Essex County Championships on Friday, Oct. 29, at Brookdale Park in Bloomfield.

The boys team placed 14th overall in the boys team standings among 22 schools.

Senior Ojas Kalra placed 47th in 18:29.6 out of 163 finishers; senior Evan Rossi took 63rd in 18:55.2; sophomore Sebastian Chang-D’Arcy, 70th in 19:05.6; senior Alex Van Wayenberge, 94th in 20:19.2; junior Craig Stites, 96th in 20:26.1; senior Miles Feheley, 108th in 21:00.4; and sophomore Arnav Saraogi, 112th in 21:15.3. Seton Hall Prep won the boys team title.

The GRHS girls were represented by sophomore Mia Bressler and senior Rosa Goldman. Bressler took 61st in 23:39.8, and Goldman placed 67th in 24:01.3 out of 111 finishers.

Photos Courtesy of Chris Troyano