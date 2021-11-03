Glen Ridge HS football team defeats Tenafly

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School football team defeated Tenafly, 27-19, on Saturday afternoon, Oct. 29, at Hurrell Field. The Ridgers improved to 6-2 overall on the season.

Najm Wright rushed for 120 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries, and James McCarren had 11 carries for 108 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Ridgers.

McCarren ran for touchdowns of 4 yards and 46 yards in the first quarter. Chris Hitti kicked both extra points. Ryan O’Neil scored on a 6-yard run in the second quarter. Wright had a 2-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, and Hitti kicked the extra point.

The Ridgers will visit Memorial of West New York on Nov. 4 at 6 p.m. at Joseph N. Coviello Field.