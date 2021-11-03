Glen Ridge HS field hockey team advances to state section semifinals

By on Comments Off on Glen Ridge HS field hockey team advances to state section semifinals

Glen Ridge senior goalie Capt. Ashley Woertz

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The fourth-seeded Glen Ridge High School field hockey team defeated No. 5 seed Florence, 3-2, in the quarterfinals of the NJSIAA North Jersey, Group 1 tournament on Nov. 1 at George Washington field.

GRHS will visit No. 1 seed Shore in the semifinals on Nov. 4 at 12:30 p.m.

The final is Nov. 9.

The Ridgers defeated Mount St. Dominic, 3-1, on Oct. 28 in an Essex/Union Conference–Blue Division game at George Washington Field in Glen Ridge. Grace Petretti scored a goal to give the Ridgers a 1-0 lead in the first period. Brooke Matias tied the score later in the first period for Mount St. Dominic. Natalie Shaw scored to break the 1-1 tie in the fourth quarter, and Maggie Brown scored to make it 3-1 later in the fourth quarter.

Ashley Woertz made eight saves for the Ridgers, who improved to 15-4 overall and 11-0 in the division on the season.

Photo Courtesy of Tori Ramirez/GRHS head coach

  

Glen Ridge HS field hockey team advances to state section semifinals added by on
View all posts by Joe Ragozzino →

COMMENTS