Glen Ridge HS field hockey team advances to state section semifinals

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The fourth-seeded Glen Ridge High School field hockey team defeated No. 5 seed Florence, 3-2, in the quarterfinals of the NJSIAA North Jersey, Group 1 tournament on Nov. 1 at George Washington field.

GRHS will visit No. 1 seed Shore in the semifinals on Nov. 4 at 12:30 p.m.

The final is Nov. 9.

The Ridgers defeated Mount St. Dominic, 3-1, on Oct. 28 in an Essex/Union Conference–Blue Division game at George Washington Field in Glen Ridge. Grace Petretti scored a goal to give the Ridgers a 1-0 lead in the first period. Brooke Matias tied the score later in the first period for Mount St. Dominic. Natalie Shaw scored to break the 1-1 tie in the fourth quarter, and Maggie Brown scored to make it 3-1 later in the fourth quarter.

Ashley Woertz made eight saves for the Ridgers, who improved to 15-4 overall and 11-0 in the division on the season.

