GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The eighth-seeded Glen Ridge High School boys soccer team, seeking its third straight state sectional championship, defeated No. 9 seed West Side, 3-1, in the NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1, tournament on Nov. 1 at Watsessing Park.

GRHS will visit No. 1 seed North Arlington in the quarterfinals on Nov. 4 at 1 p.m. The semifinals are Nov. 8, and the final is Nov. 11.