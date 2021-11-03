Glen Ridge HS girls soccer team advances to state section quarterfinals

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The 10th-seeded Glen Ridge High School girls soccer team, seeking its 10th straight state sectional championship, defeated No. 7 seed Hasbrouck Heights, 4-3, in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association, North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1, tournament on Nov. 2 in Hasbrouck Heights.

Senior forward Olivia Hoover and junior midfielder Ava Kotronis each scored two goals for the Ridgers, who improved to a 4-7-5 overall record and will visit No. 2 seed Cedar Grove in the quarterfinals on Friday, Nov. 5. The winner will face the winner between No. 3 seed Whippany Park and No. 6 seed Dayton in the semifinals on Tuesday, Nov. 9. The final is Nov. 12.

Hoover and Kotronis also each had an assist in the win over Hasbrouck Heights. Senior midfielder Defne Zeybeck and senior defender Caroline Weinstein each had an assist and senior goalie Elettra Giantomenico made eight saves for GRHS.