Glen Ridge HS boys soccer team upsets No. 1 seed North Arlington, advances to sectional semifinals

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The eighth-seeded Glen Ridge High School boys soccer team, seeking its third straight state sectional championship, upset No. 1 seed North Arlington, 1-0, in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association, North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1, tournament on Nov. 4.

Jack Robertson scored on an assist from Carter Koenig in the first half and Shoh Nishino finished with four saves for the shutout.

The Ridgers, who improved to 6-11 on the season, were scheduled to visit No. 4 seed Verona in the semifinals on Nov. 8. The winner will face the winner between No. 2 seed Cedar Grove and No. 3 seed Whippany Park in the final on Nov. 11.

Photos courtesy of Donna Bracken and Omar Renteria