Glen Ridge HS boys soccer team upsets No. 1 seed North Arlington, advances to sectional semifinals

Glen Ridge No. 6 Jack Robertson runs to the ball during the win over North Arlington in the North 2, Group 1 quarterfinal on Nov. 4 in North Arlington. Robertson scored the lone goal in the game.
Carter Koenig, No. 11, Jack Robertson, middle, and goalie Shoh Nishino hug after the Ridgers upset No. 1 seed North Arlington in the North 2, Group 1 quarterfinals.

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The eighth-seeded Glen Ridge High School boys soccer team, seeking its third straight state sectional championship, upset No. 1 seed North Arlington, 1-0, in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association, North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1, tournament on Nov. 4.

Jack Robertson scored on an assist from Carter Koenig in the first half and Shoh Nishino finished with four saves for the shutout. 

The Ridgers, who improved to 6-11 on the season, were scheduled to visit No. 4 seed Verona in the semifinals on Nov. 8. The winner will face the winner between No. 2 seed Cedar Grove and No. 3 seed Whippany Park in the final on Nov. 11.

