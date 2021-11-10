Glen Ridge HS football team concludes stellar 7-2 season; best year since 2010

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School football team defeated Memorial of West New York, 36-0, on Thursday, Nov. 4, on the road in the season finale.

The Ridgers, under fourth-year head coach Steve Trivino, won their second straight game and sixth of their final seven games to finish the season with a stellar 7-2 record. It is their most wins in a season since 2010, when they finished 8-2. Last season, the Ridgers finished 5-3 in a pandemic-shortened season, winning their final three games.

Senior running back Najm Wright rushed for 124 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries, and sophomore quarterback Dylan O’Neil completed six of 10 passes for 66 yards and a touchdown to lead the Ridgers in the win over Memorial.

GRHS scored three touchdowns in the first quarter. Wright had a 4-yard touchdown run, and junior Matteo Pavan caught a 9-yard touchdown pass from O’Neil for a 14-0 lead. Chris Hitti, a senior, kicked the extra points. Senior Ryan O’Neil scored on a 5-yard run and then caught the 2-point conversion from his brother, Dylan.

Wright had a 1-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, and Dylan O’Neil had a 1-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. Hitti kicked both extra points.