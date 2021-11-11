Glen Ridge HS girls soccer team has good run at 10th straight title

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The 10th-seeded Glen Ridge High School girls soccer team, under head coach Oscar Viteri, had a good run in seeking its 10th straight state sectional championship.

The Ridgers defeated No. 7 seed Hasbrouck Heights, 4-3, in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1, tournament on Nov. 2 in Hasbrouck Heights.

Senior forward Olivia Hoover and junior midfielder Ava Kotronis each scored two goals for the Ridgers. Hoover and Kotronis also each had an assist in the win over Hasbrouck Heights. Senior midfielder Defne Zeybeck and senior defender Caroline Weinstein each had an assist, and senior goalie Elettra Giantomenico made eight saves for GRHS.

The Ridgers fell at second-seeded Cedar Grove, 2-0, in the quarterfinals on Friday, Nov. 5. Cedar Grove scored both goals in the second half. Glen Ridge finished with a 4-9-5 overall record.

Viteri completed his 21st season as the GRHS head coach.