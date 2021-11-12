Glen Ridge High School senior Olivia Hoover signs soccer scholarship with Univ. of Delaware

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Glen Ridge High School senior Olivia Hoover has signed a letter of intent in accepting an athletic scholarship to the University of Delaware where she will continue her soccer career.

Hoover helped the GRHS girls soccer team this season, under Oscar Viteri, who completed his 21st year at the GRHS head coaching helm.

The Ridgers, who won a state sectional championship in each of the past nine seasons, went 1-1 in the NJSIAA North Jersey Section 2, Group 1 tournament. Hoover had two goals and added one assist to lead the 10th-seeded Ridgers to a 4-3 win over Hasbrouck Heights in the first round on Nov. 2. GRHS then lost at second-seeded Cedar Grove, 2-0, on Nov. 5.

Photo Courtesy of Rob Hill/GRHS athletic director