Glen Ridge HS football team enjoys stellar season

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School football team produced its best season in several years this fall. The Ridgers, under head coach Steve Trivino, finished with a 7-2 overall record. It was their most wins in a season since 2010, when they finished 8-2.

The offense was outstanding. The Ridgers scored 273 points, averaging a whopping 30.3 points a game. As a team, GRHS rushed for 1,799 yards and 25 touchdowns, averaging 199.9 rushing yards a game. Overall, they gained 2,478 yards, averaging 275.3 yards per game. They also converted 42.9 percent of their third-down conversions, 30 out of 70 attempts, and 64.3 percent of their fourth-down conversions, nine out of 14. They also did not allow any sacks all year.

Glen Ridge’s defense was also stout. They collected seven interceptions and seven fumble recoveries and allowed just 181.2 total yards per game. They also allowed only eight rushing touchdowns and six passing touchdowns all year. The Ridgers had 13 total sacks on the year.

Trivino cited several players who sparked the Ridgers. They are:

• Senior Ryan O’Neil, running back/middle linebacker.

• Senior Tommy Hausmann, offensive lineman/defensive end.

• Junior Jake Russell, offensive tackle/defensive tackle.

• Junior Josh Schumann, offensive tackle/defensive end.

• Junior Matteo Pavan, tight end/defensive end.

• Sophomore Frankie Renois, wide receiver/defensive back.

• Sophomore Dylan O’Neil, quarterback.

• Freshman Charlie Killen, offensive lineman/defensive lineman.