O’Neil brothers cherish experience playing for Ridgers

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The 2021 Glen Ridge High School football team featured several key contributors. Among them were the O’Neil brothers.

In the final game of the season against host Memorial of West New York, Ryan and Dylan O’Neil got a chance to team up on a 2-point conversion.

The Ridgers had just scored a touchdown in the first quarter and were ready for the subsequent extra point.

Instead of kicking the extra point, the linemen lined up on the far-left side of the field, while the kicker, center and holder were positioned in their usual spots. The snap went to sophomore starting quarterback Dylan O’Neil, who threw to his brother, senior Ryan O’Neil, who followed his linemen for the easy 2-point conversion. The Ridgers went on to win 36-0.

Though it was the only time the brothers teamed up on a scoring play this season, they will always cherish the moment. But more importantly, they will always cherish the time they spent together playing for the Ridgers and, of course, this season overall, as Glen Ridge finished with a stellar 7-2 record.

The Ridgers have made steady progress in head coach Steve Trivino’s four seasons. After struggling in the first two seasons, the Ridgers posted a 5-3 record in 2020, their first winning season since 2017. The O’Neil brothers teamed on one touchdown last season.

This season was the Ridgers’ best since 2010, when they went 8-2.

Ryan remembers Trivino’s first day meeting the team. Trivino, who was the associate head coach at Chatham for four years before becoming the GRHS head coach, fostered a brotherhood mentality.

“Having five wins last year and then seven wins this year, it was a lot of fun,” said Ryan, who has been on the team for all four years and played running back and tight end on offense and linebacker on defense. “The team was really close. I was there in Coach Trivino’s first year, and he kind of built the culture from the ground up. I think he started with about 17 kids in the first meeting, and I remember the first day, he had on paper, ‘As one,’ like we are all competing as one, and we chanted that at the end of every practice. In the last four years, we really believed it. We are like one team and one family and doing it all as one.”

For the O’Neil brothers, playing together was certainly enjoyable.

Dylan, who also started last year at quarterback as a freshman, was grateful for his brother’s guidance throughout the last two years.

“Knowing that you always have someone you know that will help you, when you make a bad play or make a bad read, he was always there to encourage you and to help you on the next drive,” said Dylan, who completed 51 of 97 passes – 69.7 percent – for 627 yards and 11 touchdowns this season.

For Dylan, this season was a big leap in terms of his development.

“This year I was much more relaxed and more calm,” Dylan said. “I knew what I was doing and playing better because of that.”

For Ryan, it was great to see Dylan’s continuing development. It didn’t feel like Dylan was just his kid brother, but just one of the guys on the team, he said.

“It was cool watching him and seeing him being able to compete with the guys I was competing with and to see him grow into not only someone below me, but like an equal, and not just a little kid brother anymore, but one of my brothers there on the team.”

Ryan rushed for six touchdowns this season, while finishing with 465 rushing yards on 61 carries. He also had seven catches for 83 yards and posted 15 solo tackles, 13 assisted tackles and one tackle for loss on the season.

Ryan said he probably won’t play in college, but he will always hold fond memories of his GRHS football career.

“I think it was the brotherhood, of how close everybody is,” said Ryan of playing for the Ridgers. “I was close with the older kids when I was a freshman and sophomore, and seeing the guys below me grow up and become more mature and better football players, I think that was probably one of the best things about it, to see them grow as better football players and better men, overall.”

With football season done, the O’Neil brothers are now gearing up for the GRHS basketball season. Ryan is a power forward/center, while Dylan plays two guard and small forward for head coach Rich Kennedy’s team.

Dylan feels the GRHS football team is positioned to make even bigger strides next fall.

“I think we definitely could build off the success of this year,” Dylan said. “We had two hard-fought losses this year, and we can build off this year and be a better team.”

Photos Courtesy of Anthony Giorgi