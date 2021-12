This slideshow requires JavaScript.

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Three members of the Glen Ridge High School field hockey team, which enjoyed a stellar season this fall, made Super Essex Conference honors.

Mia Manzo made first team, Holly Vincent made second team and goalie Ashley Woertz made honorable mention for the Lady Ridgers, who finished with a 16-5 overall record, which included winning the Essex–Union Conference–Blue Division championship.

Photos Courtesy of Tori Ramirez/GRHS head coach