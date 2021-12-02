Glen Ridge HS senior Tommy Hausmann is DiGregorio Award football nominee

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Glen Ridge High School senior lineman Tommy Hausmann has been named a nominee for the Steve DiGregorio Young Man of the Year award.

The Super Football Conference has established this new annual recognition. Named for the legendary Paramus Catholic and Nutley High School football coach, who was also a stellar athlete at Nutley, the award will be presented on Jan. 10 at a banquet at MetLife Stadium. More than 100 players have already been nominated by their coaches or athletic director and have received plaques recognizing them as their school’s nominee.

Photo Courtesy of Steve Trivino/GRHS head coach