Glen Ridge HS teams gear up for their seasons; hockey team enjoys 4-1 start

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School boys basketball, girls basketball and wrestling teams are getting ready for their seasons that begin Dec. 17-18.

The Verona/Glen Ridge high school ice hockey team began its season on Nov. 27 and is off to a 4-1 start.

The following are their schedules.

Boys basketball

Dec. 17: Newark Academy, home, 7 p.m.

Dec. 21: West Essex, home, 4 p.m.

Dec. 23: Hoboken, home, 4 p.m.

Dec. 28: People’s Prep Charter, Glen Ridge Holiday Classic, 6:30 p.m.

Dec.29: Glen Ridge Holiday Classic, opponent to be determined

Jan. 4: Shabazz, away, 4 p.m.

Jan. 6: Eagle Academy for Young Men, away, 4 p.m.

Jan. 8: Millburn, at Prudential Center, in Newark, 5:30 p.m.

Jan. 11: Newark Collegiate Academy, home, 4 p.m.

Jan. 13: West Caldwell Tech, away, 4 p.m.

Jan. 15: Weequahic, away, 11:30 a.m.

Jan. 18: Barringer, home, 4 p.m.

Jan. 20: Newark Academy, away, 4 p.m.

Jan. 25: West Essex, away, 4 p.m.

Feb. 1: Shabazz, home, 4 p.m.

Feb. 3: Eagle Academy for Young Men, home, 4 p.m.

Feb. 8: Newark Collegiate Academy, away, 4 p.m.

Feb. 10: West Caldwell Tech, home, 4 p.m.

Feb. 12: Livingston, away, 1 p.m.

Feb. 17: Barringer, away, 4 p.m.

Feb. 22: Oratory Prep, away, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball

Dec. 17: Bloomfield, away, 7 p.m.

Dec. 21: Central, away, 4 p.m.

Dec. 28: People’s Prep Charter, Glen Ridge Holiday Classic, 3:30 p.m.

Dec. 29: Glen Ridge Holiday Classic, opponent to be determined

Jan. 6: Nutley, home, 4 p.m.

Jan. 8: Millburn, at Prudential Center, in Newark, 4 p.m.

Jan. 11: Verona, away, 4 p.m.

Jan. 13: Montclair, home, 4 p.m.

Jan. 15: Arts, home, 11:30 a.m.

Jan. 18: Newark Academy, away, 4 p.m.

Jan. 20: Bloomfield, home, 4 p.m.

Jan. 25: Central, home, 4 p.m.

Jan. 27: Saddle River Day, home, 4 p.m.

Feb. 1: Millburn, away, 4 p.m.

Feb. 8: Verona, home, 4 p.m.

Feb. 10: Montclair, away, 4 p.m.

Feb. 15: Livingston, away, 7 p.m.

Feb. 17: Newark Academy, home, 4 p.m.

Wrestling

Dec. 18: Irvington tournament, away, 9 a.m.

Dec. 27: Bloomfield tournament, away, 8 a.m.

Dec. 28: Rahway tournament, away, 8 a.m.

Jan. 5: Orange, away, 6 p.m.

Jan. 7: Columbia, home, 5 p.m.

Jan. 8: Mendham, away, with Randolph and Kearny, 9 a.m.

Jan. 13-14: Essex County Tournament, at Richard J. Codey Arena, in West Orange Jan. 19: Newark Academy, away, 6 p.m.

Jan. 21: Montclair, home, 5 p.m.

Jan. 26: East Side, away, 4:30 p.m.

Jan. 28: Verona, away, 6 p.m.

Jan. 29: Ridge, away, 9 a.m.

Feb. 2: Parsippany, home, 5 p.m.

Feb. 7: Summit, home, 5 p.m.

Feb. 9: Dover, home, 5 p.m.

Feb. 19: Districts

Feb. 23, 25-26: Regionals

Verona/Glen Ridge ice hockey

Nov. 27: loss, Livingston, 4-1, away

Nov 29: win, Oratory Prep, 5-1, home

Dec. 1: win, Millburn, 10-1, away

Dec. 3: win, Hillsborough, 6-2, away

Dec. 6: win, Nutley, 9-0, away

Dec. 10: Ridgewood, home

Dec. 13: Frisch, home, 6 p.m.

Dec. 18: West Essex, away, 5:45 p.m.

Dec. 19: Oratory Prep, away, 5 p.m.

Dec. 22: Chatham, away, 8 p.m.

Dec. 23: Watchung Hills, home, 6 p.m.

Dec. 26: Mendham, home, 4 p.m.

Jan. 3: Cranford, away, 6:35 p.m.

Jan. 5: Millburn, home, 6 p.m.

Jan. 8: Frisch, away, 8:50 p.m.

Jan. 12: Montclair Kimberley Academy, away, 4:15 p.m.

Jan. 14: Montclair, away, 4:15 p.m.

Jan. 16: Manalapan, home, 5 p.m.

Jan. 21: Madison, away, 5:45 p.m.

Jan. 24: Nutley, home, 6 p.m.

Jan. 31: Montclair Kimberley Academy, 6 p.m.

Feb. 2: Cranford, home, 6 p.m.

Feb. 7: Lakeland, 6 p.m.