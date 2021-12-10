Glen Ridge’s Jackson Dowd ignites Seton Hall Prep football team to fine season

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Glen Ridge resident Jackson Dowd, a 5-foot-10, 190-pound senior linebacker, was a key contributor to the Seton Hall Prep football team this season.

Dowd was ranked second on the team in tackles, with 32 solo tackles and 69 assisted tackles, for a total of 101 tackles. Dowd also posted five sacks and four interceptions, both team highs. He earned first-team honors in the Super Football Conference–United Red Division.

In the New Jersey Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Non-Public A playoffs, the fifth-seeded SHP Pirates defeated No. 12 seed St. John Vianney, 49-0, in the quarterfinals on Nov. 5, before losing to fourth-seeded St. Peter’s Prep, 21-20, in the semifinals on Nov. 12, to finish with a 7-4 record. The big highlight was the 20-7 home win over Don Bosco Prep on Sept. 11 in the team’s third game of the season. It was the Pirates’ first win over DBP since 1974. DBP reached the Non-Public A championship game this season, losing to nationally ranked Bergen Catholic at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford.

Photos Courtesy of Rich Morris/SHP