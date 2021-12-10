Glen Ridge HS football players earn conference honors

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School football team, which enjoyed a stellar season by finishing with a 7-2 record under head coach Steve Trivino, featured several players who earned Super Football Conference–Ivy White Division honors.

First-team offense:

  • Senior skill player James McCarren.
  • Junior lineman Jake Russell.

First-team defense:

  • Junior lineman Matteo Pavan.
  • Sophomore defensive back Frankie Renois.

Special teams:

  • Sophomore punter Dylan O’Neil, who was also the starting quarterback for the second year in a row for the Ridgers.

Second-team offense:

  • Senior skill player Ryan O’Neil.
  • Senior lineman Tommy Hausmann.

Honorable mention:

  • Senior Najm Wright.

  

