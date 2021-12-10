Glen Ridge HS football players earn conference honors

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School football team, which enjoyed a stellar season by finishing with a 7-2 record under head coach Steve Trivino, featured several players who earned Super Football Conference–Ivy White Division honors.
First-team offense:
- Senior skill player James McCarren.
- Junior lineman Jake Russell.
First-team defense:
- Junior lineman Matteo Pavan.
- Sophomore defensive back Frankie Renois.
Special teams:
- Sophomore punter Dylan O’Neil, who was also the starting quarterback for the second year in a row for the Ridgers.
Second-team offense:
- Senior skill player Ryan O’Neil.
- Senior lineman Tommy Hausmann.
Honorable mention:
- Senior Najm Wright.
