GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Glen Ridge High School cross-country runners Ojas Kalra, Sebastian Chang-D’Arcy, Lily Kuhn and Mia Bressler earned Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division honors this fall.

For the boys, Kalra, a senior, made first team and Chang-D’Arcy, a sophomore, made second team. For the girls, Kuhn, a senior, made first team and Bressler, a sophomore, made second team.

Photos Courtesy of Chris Troyano