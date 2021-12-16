Glen Ridge HS girls basketball team looks to contend this season

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School girls basketball team, under head coach Mike DelloRusso, will tip off the season on Friday, Dec. 17, at Bloomfield at 7 p.m. The Ridgers will visit Central in Newark on Dec. 21 at 4 p.m.

The senior captains are Amayah Melbourne, Elettra Giantomenico and Taylor Goffe. The rest of the seniors include Claire O’Farrell, Grace Janofsky and Christina Regazzi. The rest of the team includes junior Megan Varga-Farnham; sophomores Olivia Gist, Savannah Steele, Maeve O’Sullivan, Mary Dowd and Juliette Lipari; and freshmen Marjorie Boyle, Riley O’Sullivan and Katie Powers.

“We return our two leading scorers from last season in Elettra Giantomenico and Amayah Melbourne,” said DelloRusso. “We will be a good mix of youth and experience. I am looking forward to seeing the freshmen and sophomores develop on varsity this season. We have 30 girls signed up in the program, so we have good numbers. We expect to be very competitive in our conference (Super Essex Conference) and section (North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1) this season.”