Glen Ridge HS wrestling team features good depth

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School wrestling team, under head coach Kendall Southerland, features strong depth this season.

The Ridgers have 22 members on the roster, the most in a long time, according to Southerland.

“Unfortunately, we lost senior captain James McCarren to a knee injury for the season,” said Southerland. “Going forward, Sebastian Kristal, David Kelly, Max Corradi and Jesse Gibbs had a fine freshmen year on varsity last year. Juniors Mac Davidson and Ryder Smith will hopefully have a breakout year. Stacy Bloomfield and Jaelle Austin gained some experience last year. We’re looking to enter them in girls tournaments this year.”

The Ridgers will open the season at the annual Irvington Blue Knights Holiday Tournament on Dec. 18 and will participate in the West Orange tournament on Dec. 23 and the annual Rahway Holiday Tournament on Dec. 28.

Here is the roster.

Seniors:

Jacob Chang, captain.

James McCarren, captain (injured).

Izzy Polansky.

Steven Shepps, captain.

Juniors:

Jaelle Austin.

Stacy Bloomfield.

Mac Davidson.

Nicholas Nichols.

Jacob Russell.

Joshua Schumann.

Ryder Smith.

Sophomores:

Emmet Bushue.

Max Corradi.

Jesse Gibbs.

David Kelly.

Sebastian Kristal.

Aiden Wallace.

Freshmen: