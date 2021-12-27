Glen Ridge HS boys basketball team tops West Essex, moves to 2-0 on season

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Bryan Moussako scored 25 points, including four 3-pointers, and added five rebounds and five assists, and Carter Koenig scored 22 points and added eight rebounds, five assists and one steal to lead the Glen Ridge High School boys basketball team to a 65-55 home win over West Essex on Dec. 21. Ryan O’Neil had 7 points, four rebounds, two steals and one assist and Andrew Snyder had 6 points, four rebounds, three blocks and one steal for the Ridgers, who improved to 2-0 on the season with the win.