Glen Ridge HS boys track and field team takes fourth place at SEC meet

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School boys track and field team enjoyed good efforts at the Super Essex Conference championships held at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex in Staten Island, N.Y., on Dec. 20.

Glen Ridge competed in the Liberty Division.

Max Renteria won the 55-meter dash in 6.80 to lead the GRHS boys, who finished in fourth place overall with 27 points.

The Ridgers had other standout performances. Connor Schubert took fourth place in the 55-meter dash in 7.23. William Walker took seventh place in the 400-meter run in 59.28 and fourth place in the 55-meter hurdles in 9.79. In the 800-meter run, Sebastian Chang-D’Arcy took third place in 2:22.64 and Michael Liotta took sixth place in 2:23.66. Evan Rossi took sixth place in the 1,600-meter run in 5:19.27. Alex Van Wayenberge took 10th place in the 3,200-meter run in 11:58.31. In the shot put, Tyler Johnson took second place with a throw of 35 feet, 1/4 inch; Schubert was fourth at 23 feet, 11 1/2 inches and Shoh Nishino was fifth at 23 feet, 7 1/2 inches. On the girls’ side, Lauren Bracken took sixth place in the 55-meter hurdles in 10.78. She was the lone GRHS competitor.