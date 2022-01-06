Verona—Glen Ridge high school ice hockey team skates to success

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

VERONA/GLEN RIDGE — The Verona–Glen Ridge high school ice hockey team is enjoying a good season so far.

The team had a three-game winning streak that was snapped with a 7-3 loss to Mendham on Dec. 26 in the Essex Holiday Tournament at Richard J. Codey Arena to move to an 8-3-1 overall record this season.

The win streak began with a 9-2 win over Oratory on Dec. 19. GR junior Rowan Brennan scored four goals and had one assist to lead Verona–Glen Ridge. GR sophomore Pyotr Sysak had a goal and an assist, and GR junior Will Benson had one goal. GR senior Zach Gold collected three assists, and GR juniors Ryan Weissman and Evan Twitchell each had one assist. GR junior Eli Gottlieb made 16 saves and GR junior Jeremy Grisafi made six saves. It was the second win over Oratory this season. The team defeated Oratory, 5-1, on Nov. 29 in the second game of the season.

Brennan had three goals and one assist in the 4-2 win over Chatham on Dec. 22. Twitchell had a goal. Benson had two assists. Gold and GR senior Nolan Campbell each had an assist. Gottlieb made 26 saves.

Brennan had three goals and Gold had one goal and two assists to lead Verona–Glen Ridge to a 4-3 win over Watchung Hills on Dec. 23. Brennan broke a 3-3 tie with a goal with 43 seconds left in the game. Benson also had one assist. Gottlieb made 21 saves.

Brennan, Gold and Verona senior Dominick Pandiscia each had a goal in the 7-3 loss to Mendham. Gold had one assist; Pandiscia had two assists and Benson had three assists. Gottlieb made 24 saves.

Photos Courtesy of Mike Discafini.