Glen Ridge HS boys basketball team moves to 3-0; GRHS girls hoops posts first win

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School boys basketball team improved to 3-0 on the season with a 47-43 home win over Hoboken on Dec. 23.

Senior Michael Cifelli had 16 points, five rebounds and one assist; senior Bryan Moussako had 10 points, four rebounds and five assists; senior Andrew Snyder had 8 points, eight rebounds, two blocks and one assist; senior Justin Fields had 4 points and two rebounds; and senior Carter Koenig had 2 points, five rebounds and one block for the Ridgers.

GRHS girls hoops posts first win

The Glen Ridge High School girls basketball team defeated Clifton, 34-16, on Dec. 29 at home for its first win of the season.

Senior Elettra Giantomenico had 12 points, three rebounds, three steals and two assists; sophomore Savannah Steele had 10 points, nine rebounds and one assist; and freshman Katie Powers had 6 points, eight rebounds, two steals and one assist for the Ridgers, who improved to 1-1.

Senior Amayah Melbourne scored 4 points, grabbed 17 rebounds, and added one assist, one block and one steal; sophomore Olivia Gist had two points and six rebounds; senior Taylor Goffe had five rebounds and one steal; and senior Claire O’Farrell and sophomore Mary Doud each had one rebound in the win.