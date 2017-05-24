Glen Ridge HS baseball team advances to section tourney quarterfinals

GLEN RIDGE, NJ – Owen Hannigan went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI; Grant Naylor went 2-for-3 with three RBI and a run; and Brian Schnack went 2-for-2 with a double and two RBI to lead the seventh-seeded Glen Ridge High School varsity baseball team to an 8-3 win over 10th-seeded Secaucus in the first round of the NJSIAA North Jersey Section 2, Group 1 state tournament May 23 at Hurrell Field.

Max Haberman went 2-for-2 with a double, an RBI and two runs and Matt Myles went 2-for-5 with a double and a run for the Ridgers, who improved to a 9-13 record and will visit second-seeded Roselle Park in the quarterfinals May 25. The winner will face the winner between No. 14 seed North Arlington and No. 11 seed Bloomfield Tech in the semifinals May 30.

Haberman allowed one run on three hits and two walks over five innings for the win.