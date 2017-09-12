Glen Ridge HS girls’ soccer team topples Science Park in season opener

GLEN RIDGE, NJ – Lindsey Jaiyesimi, a senior, and junior Tara Feenaghty each scored three goals to lead the Glen Ridge High School girls’ varsity soccer team to a 9-0 win over Science Park in the season opener Sept. 7 in Newark.

Sydney Mansfield, a freshman, scored a goal and had one assist; junior Jenny Lisovica had one goal and one assist; sophomore Gemma Barrata scored a goal and senior Gabby Sanchez posted three saves for the shutout.

GRHS will visit Nutley on Sept. 14 and visit West Orange on Sept. 18, both at 4 p.m.