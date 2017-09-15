Glen Ridge HS field hockey team blanks Newark Academy to move to 3-1-1

GLEN RIDGE, NJ – Grace Twitchell scored two goals and added one assist to lead the Glen Ridge High School varsity field hockey team to a 4-0 win over Newark Academy on Sept. 14 at George Washington Field.

Gretchen Gilmore and Julia Hegarty each had a goal, and Erin Chung and Sara Looney each had an assist for the Ridgers, who improved to 3-1-1.

Caroline Keavey made four saves for the shutout.

In the previous day, the Ridgers played Montclair to a scoreless tie on Sept. 13 in Montclair.

After losing to powerhouse West Essex, 8-0, in the season opener Sept. 7 in North Caldwell, the Ridgers bounced back with a 9-1 win over Livingston the following day at George Washington field. Hegarty had two goals and two assists and Looney and Olivia Carlucci each had two goals. Gilmore and Twitchell each had a goal; Chung added an assist and Sydney Collins made two saves.

GRHS defeated Mount St. Dominic, 6-1, Sept. 11 at George Washington field. Ava DeBartolomeis led the way with two goals. Gilmore posted one goal and one assist and Carlucci and Hegarty each had a goal. Twitchell posted two assists; and Looney had one assist.

Upcoming games

Sept. 18, Montclair Kimberley Academy (H), 4 p.m.

Sept. 23, Millburn (H), 10 a.m.

Sept. 25, Columbia (A), 4 p.m.

Sept. 27, Summit (A), 4 p.m.

Sept. 28, Mountain Lakes (H), 4 p.m.

Home games at G.W. field.