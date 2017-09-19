Glen Ridge HS girls’ soccer team enjoys fine 3-0-1 start to season

GLEN RIDGE, NJ – The Glen Ridge High School girls’ varsity soccer team continued its fine start to the season.

The Ridgers defeated Verona, 3-0, Sept. 12, at Watsessing Park in a Super Essex Conference-Liberty Division game. Senior Lindsey Jaiyesimi scored two goals; sophomore Tara Feenaghty had one goal and one assist; and junior Jenny Lisovicz and sophomore Samantha Lovit each had an assist. Senior Victoria Wozniak made six saves for the shutout.

Jaiyesimi scored on an assist from Feenaghty in the 1-0 win over Nutley on Sept. 14 in Nutley in a SEC non-division game. Wozniak posted 11 saves.

Jaiyesimi teamed up again with Feenaghty against West Orange on Monday, Sept. 18 in West Orange in SEC-Liberty Division action. Jaiyesimi scored on an assist from Feenaghty in the 1-1 tie. Wozniak made 16 saves. GRHS moved to 3-0-1.

Upcoming games

Sept. 22, at Roselle Park, 4 p.m.

Sept. 25, at Cedar Grove, 4 p.m.

Sept. 26, Montclair, at Watsessing Park, 4 p.m.

Sept. 28, at East Side, at Riverbank Park, 4 p.m.

Oct.3, at Livingston, 4 p.m.

Oct. 5, Bloomfield, at Watsessing Park, 4 p.m.