Bloomfield HS boys’ soccer team continues winning ways

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – The Bloomfield High School boys’ varsity soccer team defeated Passaic and Glen Ridge to extend its winning streak to four games and improve to 4-3.

Sahil Doshi, a junior, scored both goals to lead the Bengals to a 2-1 win over Passaic in a non-conference game on Sept. 20 in Passaic. Antonio D’Andrea, a junior, and senior Anselme Dembassa each had one assist and junior goalie Matthew Vitella made six saves.

The Bengals defeated Glen Ridge, 2-0, Friday, Sept. 22, at Watsessing Park in a Super Essex Conference-Liberty Division game. Doshi and sophomore Anthony Rizzi each had a goal and junior Jason Ricca and senior Dakota Stefano each had an assist. Vitella made 11 saves