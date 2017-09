Sydney Mansfield, a freshman, scored two goals and senior Lindsey Jaiyesimi had one goal and one assist to lead the undefeated Glen Ridge High School girls’ varsity soccer team to a 4-1 win over Roselle Park in a non-conference game Friday, Sept. 22, in Roselle Park.

Taylor Townson, a sophomore, scored a goal; sophomore Tara Feenaghty had two assists and junior Jenny Lisovicz had one assist for the Ridgers, who improved to 4-0-1.

Senior goalie Victoria Wozniak made 10 saves for GRHS.