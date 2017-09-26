Glen Ridge HS field hockey team tops Columbia to improve to 5-1-2

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Photos by Steve Ellmore: GRHS (dark uniforms) vs. Columbia, Sept. 25, at Lynn V. Profeta Field/Underhill Sports Complex.

MAPLEWOOD, NJ – The Glen Ridge High School varsity field hockey team has enjoyed a stellar start to the season.

Grace Twitchell, a junior, had two goals and one assist and sophomore Gretchen Gilmore also scored twice to lead the Ridgers to a dominating 6-1 win over Columbia on Monday, Sept. 25, at Lynn V. Profeta Field/Underhill Sports Complex in Maplewood.

With the win, the Ridgers extended their unbeaten streak to seven games and improved to a 5-1-2 record.

Ava Debartolomeis, a senior, and sophomore Julia Hegarty each had one goal and sophomore Sarah Looney had an assist. Senior goalie Sydney Collins made three saves and junior goalie Caroline Keavey made one save for GRHS.

Following the game, GRHS head coach Shauna Caulfield expressed her delight with the team’s play this season.

“We’re doing well,” Caulfield said. “Their passing is phenomenal. We’re running with all these teams. We’re enjoying the moment. We’re happy with the way they’re playing.”

In their previous game, the Ridgers defeated Newark Academy, 1-0, Sept. 23, at George Washington field on a goal from Looney.