Glen Ridge Red Dogs football team gears up for regionals

GLEN RIDGE – After winning the league championship to cap an undefeated season, the Glen Ridge Red Dogs 5th/6th grade football team has been invited to compete in the National Youth Football Championship Mid-Atlantic Regionals which are being held at Pope John High School in Sparta.

The Mid-Atlantic Regionals, which covers Maine to New Jersey, will take place Friday, Dec. 1, through Sunday, Dec.3. The Red Dogs are guaranteed to play on both Friday and Saturday. The championship is Sunday.

The Red Dogs will compete in a bracket of six teams.

The championship winner will advance to play for the National Championship on Dec. 15 at the NFL Hall of Fame Village in Canton, Oh.

Prior to the season, the Red Dogs were put on a Watch List. At the end of the regular season, the National Football League Hall of Fame invited the Red Dogs to compete in the Mid-Atlantic Regionals based on their stellar season.

The Red Dogs finished 10-0 and won the Bergen County Junior Football League Super Bowl on Nov.19 with a 26-6 victory over Waldwick/Midland Park. This is their third consecutive championship and during that time, the team has a record of 30-0.

GR led the league in all age groups in points scored with 292 and zero punts all season, while only giving up just three touchdowns at the varsity level on defense in 10 games.

Most importantly, with 24 kids playing more than 300 games this season, the team had no concussions and only one player missed one game due to a toe injury.

Jim Vigna, the team’s head coach, is excited for the Red Dogs for this incredible opportunity to play in the regionals.

“It’s great,” Vigna said. “These kids, since August 14, have worked really hard. It’s a talented group.We’re still a small town, but to be able to be recognized is pretty unique and we got a big opportunity to see how far we can go.”

Red Dogs 5th/6th grade player roster

Colin Dowd

Bradley Foster

Charlie Killen

Jake Machemer

David Manzo

Matthew Morris

Akhilesh Nair

Luke Olczak

Asa Ravenell

Maxwell Rieman

Christian Velardi

Christopher Vigna

Emmet Bushue

Max Corradi

Alec Delgado

Daniel Easter

Morgan Horan

William Horan

Collin Horsky

David Kelly Jr.

Griffin Looney

Dylan O’Neil

Frankie Renois

Hayden Walmsley

Assistant coaches

Sean Looney

Chris O’Neil

Michael Spitaletta

Pat Johnston