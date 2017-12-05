Glen Ridge HS basketball and wrestling seasons set to commence

Connect on Linked in

GLEN RIDGE, NJ – The Glen Ridge High School varsity boys’ basketball, girls’ basketball and wrestling teams will begin their seasons next weekend.

The basketball teams will tip off the seasons on Dec. 15. The boys’ team will host North 13th St. and the girls’ team will visit Bloomfield Tech in West Caldwell.

The boys’ team, under 12th-year head coach and GRHS alumnus Liam Carr, was runner-up in the North Jersey Section 2, Group 1 state tournament and finished with a 23-6 record last season.

The girls’ team is under first-year head coach Joe Mazzarella.

The wrestling team will compete in the annual Irvington HS Tournament on Dec. 16 to open the season.

The following are their schedules:

Boys’ basketball

Dec. 15, North 13th St. Tech, 7 p.m.

Dec. 18, West Caldwell Tech, 4 p.m.

Dec. 19, at Livingston, 7 p.m.

Dec. 21, at Arts, 7 p.m.

Dec. 27, Glen Ridge Holiday Tournament, vs. People’s Prep, 5:30 p.m.

Dec. 28, Glen Ridge Holiday Tournament, tba

Jan. 3, Christ the King Prep, 7 p.m.

Jan. 5, Montclair Kimberley Academy, 7 p.m.

Jan. 9, at Nutley, 4 p.m.

Jan. 11, Cedar Grove, 7 p.m.

Jan. 13, Kinnelon, 1 p.m.

Jan. 16, Weequahic, 4 p.m.

Jan. 18, at North 13th St. Tech, 7 p.m.

Jan. 20, at Shabazz, 1 p.m.

Jan. 23, Livingston, 4 p.m.

Jan. 25, Arts, 7 p.m.

Jan. 27, Verona, 3 p.m.

Jan. 30, at Montclair Kimberley Academy, 4 p.m.

Feb. 1, Nutley, 7 p.m.

Feb. 6, at Cedar Grove, 4 p.m.

Feb. 13, at Weequahic, 4 p.m.

Feb. 15, Randolph, 7 p.m.

Feb. 22, Oratory Prep, 7 p.m.

Girls’ basketball

Dec. 15, at Bloomfield Tech, 7 p.m.

Dec. 16, Boonton, 1:30 p.m.

Dec. 19, West Essex, 4 p.m.

Dec. 21, Cedar Grove, 7 p.m.

Dec. 27-28, Glen Ridge Holiday Tournament, tba

Jan. 3, at Immaculate Conception, 4 p.m.

Jan. 5, at Caldwell, 7 p.m.

Jan. 9, Verona, 4 p.m.

Jan. 11, at Livingston, 7 p.m.

Jan. 16, at Mount St. Dominic, 4 p.m.

Jan. 18, Bloomfield Tech, 7 p.m.

Jan. 20, Montclair Kimberley Academy, 11:30 a.m.

Jan. 23, at West Essex, 7 p.m.

Jan. 25, at Cedar Grove, 4 p.m.

Jan. 30, Caldwell, 7 p.m.

Feb. 1, at Verona, 6 p.m.

Feb. 6, Livingston, 7 p.m.

Feb. 13, Mount St. Dominic, 7 p.m.

Feb. 15, Randolph, 5:30 p.m.

Feb. 19, at Metuchen, 6 p.m.

Wrestling

Dec. 16, at Irvington Holiday Tournament, 9 a.m.

Dec. 20, at Columbia, 5 p.m.

Dec. 22, Orange, 3 p.m.

Dec. 28, at Rahway Holiday Tournament, 9 a.m.

Jan. 6, at Livingston tri meet, 9 a.m.

Jan. 8, at Passaic, 5 p.m.

Jan. 10, at Millburn, 5 p.m.

Jan. 12, Belleville, 5 p.m.

Jan.. 13, Glen Ridge tri meet, with Irvington and Metuchen, 9 a.m.

Jan. 18-19, Essex County Tournament, at Richard J. Codey Arena, West Orange

Jan. 24, at Barringer, 5 p.m.

Jan. 26, Montclair, 5 p.m.

Jan. 31, East Side, 5 p.m.

Feb. 3, at Scotch Plains quad meet, with Summit and tba, 1:30 p.m.

Feb. 7, Dover, 5 p.m.

Feb. 10, at Bloomfield quad meet, with Rutherford and Union, 9 a.m.