Glen Ridge HS boys’ soccer players earn All-SEC honors

GLEN RIDGE, NJ – The Glen Ridge High School varsity boys’ soccer team featured five players who earned All-Super Essex Conference-Liberty Division honors.

Seniors Christian Samuels and Arran Robertson each made First Team; junior Modesto Nogueira made Second Team; and seniors Kyle Rochester and Lucas Burke each made Honorable Mention.

The Ridgers finished 8-10-1, losing to eventual champion Dayton, 2-0, in the NJSIAA North Jersey Section 2, Group 1 state tournament quarterfinals. GRHS was the No. 13 seed and Dayton was seeded fifth.