GLEN RIDGE, NJ – The Glen Ridge High School varsity field hockey team, which finished with a 9-5-4 record this fall, featured five players who earned All-Super Essex Conference honors.

Seior Erin Chung made First Team; senior Lyla Wotring; sophomore Gretchen Gilmore, and junior Grace Twitchell each made Second Team; and sophomore Sarah Looney made Honorable Mention.