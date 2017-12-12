Duke Mendez calls it a career as Glen Ridge HS head football coach after 26 seasons

GLEN RIDGE, NJ (updated Tuesday Dec. 12, 2:36 p.m.) – In two stints that totalled close to three decades, Duke Mendez has roamed the sideline as the Glen Ridge High School head football coach.

Under his tutelage, the Ridgers have enjoyed many memorable seasons.

Indeed, the program will miss Mendez, who recently announced his resignation.

In all, Mendez coached the Ridgers for 26 seasons. He first served as head coach for 11 seasons from 1985 to 1995.

Mendez returned as the GRHS head coach in 2003 and has coached the team for the past 15 seasons.

Mendez finished his GRHS coaching career this fall in fine fashion, guiding the Ridgers to the postseason for the fifth consecutive season, and its best in seven years.

In 2008, the Ridgers qualified for the North Jersey Section 2, Group 1 state playoffs for the first time since 1983. Glen Ridge again qualified for the playoffs in 2010.

After missing the postseason in the next two seasons, the Ridgers qualified for the state playoffs in each of the past five seasons, 2013-2017. This past season, the Ridgers finished 6-4, their best since 2010 when they were 8-2.

In an email to The Glen Ridge Paper on Tuesday morning, Dec. 12, Mendez said, “I made my decision back in January that this season was going to be my last as the Head Coach at GR. I only told my family and close friends. I feel it’s time to step down. I am not getting any younger and the 12-month commitment does wear you out.

“I was lucky to been given a opportunity to come to GR back in 1985 by Bill Horey,” added Mendez, referring to the former athletic director. “He took a chance on a young guy to become a teacher and coach here. I have had a great time coaching all the great student-athletes here at GR. I have had outstanding assistant coaches during my 26 years as a Head Coach. I could have not done this without all those great assistants.”

In 2003, then-athletic director Lou Calderone asked Mendez to re-apply as head coach.

“I came back in the fall of 2003 to rebuild the program, that had low numbers and not too many wins. So I was able to get more players out and the numbers went up,” Mendez said.

Entering that season, the senior players never had a winning season, Mendez said.

Mendez recalls the team beating Chatham in the second game of that 2003 season. The victory, said Mendez, convinced him that the players believed in the system.

The Ridgers finished the 2003 season with a victory over Montclair Immaculate on Thanksgiving to conclude with a 6-4 record. “The senior class went out winners, “ Mendez said. “At the dinner, the seniors gave me a picture of them all together on the field after that victory.”

Mendez will continue to teach at GRHS as a physical education teacher. This is his 33rd year at the school. He previously taught at Irvington HIgh School for four years.

GRHS Athletic Director Tim Liddy lauded Mendez for a wonderful career.

“Coach Mendez has coached over one thousand football players during his career. These players had the great opportunity to learn about football and, most importantly, life skills from Coach Mendez,” said Liddy in an email to The Glen Ridge Paper. “Coach Mendez built a football program around pride and discipline which will carry over to all his players for a very long time beyond their football years. I cannot thank Coach Mendez enough for what he has done for the football program over the last 26 years. The game has evolved since Coach Mendez began coaching and he has evolved with the game by always having our players in the best possible positions on both sides of the ball in order to be successful. I am thankful for all the years he has given to Glen Ridge High School Football.”

Liddy’s son, Tyler Liddy, a senior, was the starting quarterback in each of the past two seasons, earning First Team honors on the All-North Jersey Super Football Conference-National Red Division this season after making Second Team in 2016.

Glen Ridge Board of Education President Elisabeth Ginsburg also praised Mendez. “Duke Mendez has led the GRHS football program over many years,” wrote Ginsburg in an email to The Glen Ridge Paper. “It is fitting that he is going out on a high note and stepping down as head coach after a great season.”

In an email, Glen Ridge Superintendent of Schools Dirk Phillips added: “During the 26 years that Coach Mendez served as the head football coach, he had a positive influence on hundreds of student-athletes, teaching them about football and helping them develop into adulthood. His contribution to his players goes way beyond the football field.”

Indeed, Mendez will always look back at his career with fond memories.

“It’s been a great ride for me and I take away a number of great memories here, and GR Football will always be a big part of my life.”