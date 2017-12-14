Glen Ridge HS football players earn honors

GLEN RIDGE, NJ – The Glen Ridge High School varsity football team featured several players who earned All-North Jersey Super Football Conference-National Red Division honors:

FIRST TEAM OFFENSE

  • Joe Marchesano, senior running back. Marchesano had 130 carries for 832 yards and 13 touchdowns, and 16 catches for 200 yards and 2 TDs. He also kicked one field goal and 37 extra-points, and had two 2-point plays for 134 points this season.
  • Tyler Liddy, senior quarterback. Liddy completed 133 of 184 passes for 1,545 yards and  20 TDs. He also had  56 rushes for 315 yards and 3 TDs.
  • Kieran Moran, senior offense lineman.  

FIRST TEAM DEFENSE

  • Max Auborn, senior linebacker. Auborn had 110 tackles with 4 sacks and 2 fumble recoveries.
  • Avery Hackett,  senior defensive back. Hackett had 42 tackles with 1 sack and 2 interceptions. He also had 2 kickoff returns for TDs.

SECOND TEAM OFFENSE

  • Tyler Strong, junior split end. Strong had 23 catches for 480 yards and 5 TDs. He also had 14 carries for 178 yards and 5 TDs.

SECOND TEAM DEFENSE

  • David Weissenberger, senior defensive back. Weissenberger had 15 tackles with 1 fumble recovery and 2 interceptions.

HONORABLE MENTION

  • Simon Low, junior defensive back. Low posted  71 tackles with 2 forced fumbles.
  • Jackson Crutchfield, sophomore defensive back. Crutchfield amassed 57 tackles with 1 interception.

The Ridgers finished with a 6-4 record this season, including reaching the state playoffs for the fifth straight year. Duke Mendez announced his resignation on Dec. 11 after a total of 26 seasons at the helm (1985-95 and 2013-17).

 

  

