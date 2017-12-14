Glen Ridge HS football players earn honors

This slideshow requires JavaScript.
GLEN RIDGE, NJ – The Glen Ridge High School varsity football team featured several players who earned All-North Jersey Super Football Conference-National Red Division honors:
FIRST TEAM OFFENSE
- Joe Marchesano, senior running back. Marchesano had 130 carries for 832 yards and 13 touchdowns, and 16 catches for 200 yards and 2 TDs. He also kicked one field goal and 37 extra-points, and had two 2-point plays for 134 points this season.
- Tyler Liddy, senior quarterback. Liddy completed 133 of 184 passes for 1,545 yards and 20 TDs. He also had 56 rushes for 315 yards and 3 TDs.
- Kieran Moran, senior offense lineman.
FIRST TEAM DEFENSE
- Max Auborn, senior linebacker. Auborn had 110 tackles with 4 sacks and 2 fumble recoveries.
- Avery Hackett, senior defensive back. Hackett had 42 tackles with 1 sack and 2 interceptions. He also had 2 kickoff returns for TDs.
SECOND TEAM OFFENSE
- Tyler Strong, junior split end. Strong had 23 catches for 480 yards and 5 TDs. He also had 14 carries for 178 yards and 5 TDs.
SECOND TEAM DEFENSE
- David Weissenberger, senior defensive back. Weissenberger had 15 tackles with 1 fumble recovery and 2 interceptions.
HONORABLE MENTION
- Simon Low, junior defensive back. Low posted 71 tackles with 2 forced fumbles.
- Jackson Crutchfield, sophomore defensive back. Crutchfield amassed 57 tackles with 1 interception.
The Ridgers finished with a 6-4 record this season, including reaching the state playoffs for the fifth straight year. Duke Mendez announced his resignation on Dec. 11 after a total of 26 seasons at the helm (1985-95 and 2013-17).