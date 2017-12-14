Glen Ridge HS football players earn honors

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

GLEN RIDGE, NJ – The Glen Ridge High School varsity football team featured several players who earned All-North Jersey Super Football Conference-National Red Division honors:

FIRST TEAM OFFENSE

Joe Marchesano, senior running back. Marchesano had 130 carries for 832 yards and 13 touchdowns, and 16 catches for 200 yards and 2 TDs. He also kicked one field goal and 37 extra-points, and had two 2-point plays for 134 points this season.

Tyler Liddy, senior quarterback. Liddy completed 133 of 184 passes for 1,545 yards and 20 TDs. He also had 56 rushes for 315 yards and 3 TDs.

Kieran Moran, senior offense lineman.

FIRST TEAM DEFENSE

Max Auborn, senior linebacker. Auborn had 110 tackles with 4 sacks and 2 fumble recoveries.

Avery Hackett, senior defensive back. Hackett had 42 tackles with 1 sack and 2 interceptions. He also had 2 kickoff returns for TDs.

SECOND TEAM OFFENSE

Tyler Strong, junior split end. Strong had 23 catches for 480 yards and 5 TDs. He also had 14 carries for 178 yards and 5 TDs.

SECOND TEAM DEFENSE

David Weissenberger, senior defensive back. Weissenberger had 15 tackles with 1 fumble recovery and 2 interceptions.

HONORABLE MENTION

Simon Low, junior defensive back. Low posted 71 tackles with 2 forced fumbles.

Jackson Crutchfield, sophomore defensive back. Crutchfield amassed 57 tackles with 1 interception.

The Ridgers finished with a 6-4 record this season, including reaching the state playoffs for the fifth straight year. Duke Mendez announced his resignation on Dec. 11 after a total of 26 seasons at the helm (1985-95 and 2013-17).