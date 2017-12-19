Glen Ridge HS boys’ basketball team enjoys 2-0 start to the season

GLEN RIDGE, NJ – The Glen Ridge High School boys’ varsity basketball team has enjoyed an impressive 2-0 start to the season.

Junior Liam Gunnarsson scored 14 points and senior co-captain Tyler Liddy had 10 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Ridgers to a 51-35 home win in the season opener Dec. 15.

Senior co-captain George Kinzler had eight points and six rebounds; senior Avery Hackett had eight points and three rebounds and junior Simon Low added seven points and seven rebounds.

Hackett scored 14 points; Kinzler had 12 points and Gunnarsson netted 10 points to power the Ridgers to a 63-34 home win over West Caldwell Tech on Monday, Dec. 18.

Glen Ridge led 19-4 at the end of the first quarter and 34-8 at halftime.

Low had nine points; Liddy had six points; junior Kevin Matthew had four and sophomore Joe DeLuca, senior Christian Samuels; freshman Sam Trunly and senior co-captain David Weissberger each had two.