Glen Ridge HS Basketball Holiday Tournament to take place Dec. 27-28

Connect on Linked in

GLEN RIDGE, NJ – The Glen Ridge High School boys’ and girls’ basketball teams will host the annual Glen Ridge Holiday Tournament.

The boys’ teams are Glen Ridge, Belleville, Bloomfield and People’s Prep.

The girls’ teams are Glen Ridge, Belleville, Bloomfield and People’s Prep

DEC. 27

Girls Game #1

2 p.m. – Bloomfield (dark uniform) vs. Belleville (white uniform)

Boys Game #1

3:30 – Bloomfield (dark uniform) vs. Belleville (white uniform)

Boys Game #2

5:30 – People’s Prep (dark uniform) vs. Glen Ridge (white uniform)

Girls Game #2

7:00 – People’s Prep (dark uniform) vs. Glen Ridge (white uniform)

DEC. 28

2 p.m. – Girls consolation

3:30 p.m. – Boys consolation

5:30 p.m. – Girls championship

7 p.m. – Boys championship