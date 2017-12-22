Glen Ridge HS boys’ basketball team tops Newark Arts to improve to 4-0

GLEN RIDGE, NJ – Avery Hackett scored 20 points and fellow senior Christian Samuels had 12 points as the Glen Ridge High School boys’ varsity basketball team improved to a 4-0 record with a 60-40 home win over Newark Arts on Dec. 21. Senior co-captain David Weissenberger scored 11 points; junior Liam Gunnarsson had 10 points; senior co-captain George Kinzler had four points; junior Kevin Matthew added two points and junior Simon Low had one point for the Ridgers.

In the previous game, Gunnarsson had 17 points and Hackett netted 11 to lead the Ridgers to a 49-34 win over Livingston on Dec. 19. Kinzler had eight points; Low scored five; senior co-captain Tyler Liddy collected four points, five rebounds and four assists; and Mathew and Weissenberger each had two points.