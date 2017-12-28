Glen Ridge HS boys’ and girls’ basketball teams advance to finals in GRHS Holiday Tourney

GLEN RIDGE, NJ – The Glen Ridge High School boys’ and girls’ varsity basketball teams defeated the teams from People’s Prep in the annual GRHS Holiday Tournament on Dec. 27.

The boys’ team won, 68-23. Junior Liam Gunnarsson had 24 points; senior Avery Hackett had 14 points; junior Kevin Mathew had 10; junior Simon Low had eight; and senior Christian Samuels had six.

The girls’ team won, 49-21. Junior co-captain Claire McMahon scored 13 points; senior co-captain Lindsay Jaiyesimi and sophomore Michaila Dowd each had 10 points; junior co-captain Jenny Lisovicz and sophomore Hailey Pine each had four points; and freshman Olivia Carbonell, Sarah Cullinan and sophomore Macy Weber-Zazzu each had two.

The GRHS teams will each face Bloomfield in the finals on Dec. 28. The girls’ final is 5:30 p.m. and the boys’ final is 7 p.m.