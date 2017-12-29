Glen Ridge HS girls’ basketball team tops Bloomfield to win annual GRHS Holiday Tournament title

GLEN RIDGE, NJ – Junior co-captain Claire McMahon scored 11 points and fellow junior co-captain Jenny Lisovicz had nine points to lead the Glen Ridge High School girls’ varsity basketball team to a 29-23 win over Bloomfield in the championship of game of the annual GRHS Holiday Tournament on Dec. 28.

Senior co-captain Lindsay Jaiyesimi had four points; sophomore Haleigh Pine scored three points and sophomore Michaila Dowd added two points for the Ridgers, who improved to a 3-3 record this season.

Glen Ridge trailed 10-7 at the end of the first quarter before outscoring Bloomfield, 7-1, in the second quarter to take a 14-11 lead. Bloomfield tied it 20-20 at the end of the third quarter but the Ridgers took control of the fourth quarter to win it.

Bloomfield fell to 2-3.

In the opening round on Dec. 27, Glen Ridge defeated People’s Prep, 49-21. McMahon scored 13 points; Jaiyesimi and Dowd each had 10 points; Lisovicz and Pine each had four points; and freshman Olivia Carbonell, and sophomores Sarah Cullinan and Macy Weber-Zazzu each had two for the Ridgers, who snapped a two-game losing streak.

Belleville was the other team in the four-team tournament.

In previous action, Cullinan and Jenny Lisovicz each had eight points in the 44-36 home loss to Cedar Grove on Dec. 21. McMahon had seven points and Dowd and Pine each had five points